Here Is Everything You Know So Far About Borderlands 3

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3‘s 1st anniversary is less than a month away, with small in-game episode paving the way for something bigger. The apparent answer is that the official show of the Krieg DLC, however, Gearbox could be cooking up over that.

Many fans might have noticed that Gearbox has gone silent as of late. Besides the episode, there hasn’t been a proper roadmap since the spring. This could be a result of this COVID-19 pandemic, but another possibility is that it’s building up for something. And next month is the perfect time to demonstrate that something large: more Borderlands 3.

How Borderlands 3 Could Celebrate Its 1-Year Anniversary

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3 initially released on September 13, 2019, and that time is quickly approaching. September lines up with something perhaps equally as significant, though. Based on the release pattern of previous BL3 DLCs, the aforementioned Krieg DLC might be revealed at the end of this month or the beginning of the next, with a suitable release coming at the end of September. That will be a massive enough celebration, but the relative stillness might be the quiet before the storm.

There is a reasonable probability that PS5 and Xbox collection X ports will be announced as members of the 1st anniversary, or even later. That seems to be the obvious answer, as Borderlands 3 is a comparatively newer sport and quite popular. With next-gen consoles later this year falling, it would be an excellent way to keep the game’s popularity, bridging two generations with this game. However, if it’s likely to do that, subsequently, Borderlands 3 needs to keep the magic going. There’s an answer, and that seems to be another season pass.

Assuming Borderlands 3 does create the next-gen leap, that means high demand for content will probably be there. Past games did not overboard with story-based DLCs, but Borderlands 3 is present in a completely different context. A second season pass could build on the game’s plot and fleshing out the greater Borderlands world, without necessarily devoting resources to a brand-new game. Borderlands 4 appears to be a good bet, sure, but that is probably years away. Seizing next-gen hype with another season pass, on the other hand, has a more immediate effect on Gearbox’s pocketbooks.

Not to mention, formally announcing Krieg’s DLC, confirming next-gen ports, and telling the world that more Borderlands 3 is coming will make its 1st anniversary unforgettable.

