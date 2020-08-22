- Advertisement -

Here is another byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic that’s unfolding right now and which many people might not even know:

The US is undergoing a coin shortage.

This is partially Due to the US Mint cutting production amid the pandemic.

However, retailers are also dealing with a shortage of money due to dramatic interruptions in the regular stream of customers buying things and their cash changing hands.

This leads retailers across the country to begin posting signs encouraging clients to use exact change or banning payments in money entirely.

It explained to clients that the US considers it or not,

is experiencing a coin shortage at the moment and also to use exact change if you’re not making a digital payment using something like.

Wait. What?

It’s true. This is yet another bizarre side effect of the continuing pandemic, and are presenting their customers with this exact same message.

Part of the reason has to do with the fact that the US Mint cut its production of coins as part of a protective measure for its workers,

something that I bet most folks didn’t even think about.

But add to this the fact that the regular stream of commerce continues to be radically curtailed —

such that fewer people than ever are, you know,

buying things in-person which necessitates physical money changing hands —

and you can start to see why this is beginning to be a issue.

Brother, Can You Spare a Dime was a favorite tune in the US through the Great Depression,

it is perhaps fitting that during that Depression-level financial catastrophe we are living through today,

we again observe a lack of coins.

Indeed, people across the US appear to have been increasingly waking up to this odd byproduct of the current days

“asks a thread from just a couple of days ago on Reddit.

“The Treasury even issued a crisis minting of some coins.

"The Treasury even issued a crisis minting of some coins.

And a lot of places aren't physically touching cash, preferring cards. So the standard exchange is also down."

The Michigan-based supermarket chain Meijer has allegedly banned money payments in its self-checkout lanes until the coin shortage finishes.

In accordance with MLive.com, the company will still accept bills in cash registers in checkout lanes staffed by employees.