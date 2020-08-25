Here Is All Latest Information About No Time to Die

- Advertisement -

In a better world, we already would have observed No Time to Die, another installment in the James Bond franchise. The movie is expected to be released sometime next summer, but there is still no word on exactly what’s happening with the movie after it was initially pushed back to November of this year. There has not been a lot of information about the movie lately, but the movie’s Instagram account did treat fans to another look at Rami Malek since the film’s villain, Safin.

“Are you prepared to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in NO TIME TO DIE? ,” the 007 accounts composed. You can check out the post below:

- Advertisement -

This is not the first look as Malek at the role. We also obtained a cool glimpse of his personality back in February. At the start of the year, Malek talked about his character and referred to him as”unique” and”complex” and succeeded at what it is like to face off from Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

“He is unique,” Malex explained. “He is very intricate. Daniel [Craig] calls him ‘misunderstood.’ But I had the time going head-to-head with [Craig]. He’s a consummate professional. What was special about that is, you see these films, and I love the Bond films, but on day one, going out, on stage, on set, facing the lens…I got a Broadway version, sitting in the front seat, watching Bond take action firsthand. It took me a second to step back and go,’ What’s my first line again?'”

The cast of No Time to Die may also include Daniel Craig in the titular role, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

“There’s been a good deal of discussion about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is applicable now for who he is and how he treats women,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the script, explained at a prior interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I believe he’s relevant now. It has got to rise. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the movie treats the girls correctly. He doesn’t need to. He has to be true for this character.”

“When I watched his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I had been enthusiastic about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was not there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I am writing the script.”

