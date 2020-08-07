Helter Skelter: An American Myth Director Deflates the Legend of Charles Manson

- Advertisement -

But Dianne Lake was 14. Her parents had been on a particular commune. Her parents knew she was with Charlie. In fact, Charlie wasn’t the Charlie. He later turned. However, she’s doing a lot of acids and having intercourse with somebody 20 years older than her. You also have a look at her, and you assume, “I don’t know that she actually had an opportunity.” But she has recovered and at last, about 12 years in the past, wrote a guide and is keen to take a seat for these interviews, I believe, as a result of she desires individuals to know what happened and she or he desires it to be a cautionary tale.

There’s a part where Roman Polanski says the police and the media were blaming the victims. What does he mean by that?

After the crimes on the Tate home and the LaBianca home happened, the police initially didn’t make the connection between the 2 crimes. There was a 3rd crime that predated that, the killing of Gary Hinman in Topanga a couple of weeks, or a few weeks earlier. There were three separate crimes, no person was making that connection, even though there was blood written on the wall or fridge or one thing in any respect three areas. I believe we’ve got all these forensics now that we didn’t have. They usually had been all in numerous components of the town, and totally different individuals had been investigating.

So once you have a look at these crimes that seemingly had no motive, the press began guessing. The police weren’t making the connection, so the press was making the connections, after which they might speak to individuals that will say sure loopy things after which there’s no reply. We nonetheless don’t know why the crimes had been dedicated. So they begin saying, “All of them will need to have been drug customers,” and to a certain extent, it’s the late ’60s; lots of people had been utilizing medicine. However, they began saying it should be one thing as a result of Roman Polanski made these films. It will need to have to do with him. Or it will need to have been that the victims will need to have attracted this violence not directly by one thing they had been doing. And it’s utterly flawed and unfair. They had been whole victims that simply happened to be within the flawed place on the flawed time.

Did you actually encounter any of the other conspiracy theories, which encompass the Manson case? The CIA, the Process Church, things like that?