Haunted Hollywood Host David Del Valle Scares Up More Movie Madness!!!
Haunted Hollywood Host David Del Valle Scares Up More Movie Madness!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
That’s precisely the place it must go. You completely hit it on the pinnacle. I mentioned this to Paul Schrader when Cat People came out. That was one other one set in New Orleans. Angel Heart is set in New Orleans. The Skeleton Key is about in New Orleans. Sure. And when Dan Curtis was revamping Dark Shadows, I used to be working for him, and I mentioned, “Dan, in the event you’re going to remake Dark Shadows, get David Bowie’s wife, Iman, to play Angelique. Don’t get a blonde, blue-eyed girl.” He mentioned, “What are you crazy?” However you couldn’t change Dan’s thoughts in any respect.

I wished to set Dark Shadows in Haiti, and begin with Angelique’s curse on Barnabas, however all Dan wished to do each time you’d discuss Dark Shadows, he mentioned, “Overlook it. Right here’s the way it begins. ‘My identify is Victoria Winters. I’m on the practice to Colinwood.’” Blah, blah, blah. And also you couldn’t persuade him in any other case. Great lady, by the way in which, Lara Parker, however Angelique ought to have been a form of sorceress. You understand what I mean?

I always thought that Angelique was more important than Barnabas. She created him, she created Barnabas.

I believe so, I believe so. In fact, my favourite character on Dark Shadows was Grayson Hall as Dr. Hoffman. She was a scream, that woman. The truth is, in the event you ever seen a TV film of the week referred to as Gargoyle’s, Grayson Hall is hanging the wrong way up a phone, along with her hair in curlers, holding a cocktail. She was a hoot, that woman, and she or he and Jonathan Frid, what a couple. Very sexually ambiguous, shall we embrace. That was actually the enjoyable of Dark Shadows.

However getting again to your authentic query, I do hope that if zombies are going to be round for a bit longer as an alternative of them simply shambling alongside, consuming brains, it will be good to set it again into the historical past of voodoo, and to actually use New Orleans, which is a fabulous, photogenic place. Isn’t it? I imply, yeah, I’d like to see more of that.

Anoj Kumar

