Happy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Other Details

By- Santosh Yadav
Syfy canceled Happy! Season 3 on June 4, 2019. This came as a shock to the fans who loved seasons were presented by the two hilariously. We can pretend that season three’s delay is due to the ongoing pandemic because the fans are demanding the third variant to Happy!

What makes Happy! Season 3 so addictive to watch?

Happy! It is an American black comedy-drama created by Darick Robertson and by Grant Morrison around Syfy. It’s a story of a disgraced police detective Nick Sax, who’s currently living as a hitman and a substance enthusiast.

After living through a heart attack, he comes in contact with a Happy unicorn that only he can visit. Happy comes to him since it needs him to save buddy, Hailey. Turns put, Hailey is Nick’s daughter. The story takes us and shows a major transformation. The cinematography and its delivery are all on point. This makes it the best show on Netflix, according to reviews.

This is the reason why people cannot get enough of this series and want it to last. On change.org, Sean Taylor, a diehard fan of this show, started a request to rescue the series and also make it a Netflix Original series. It will be intriguing to see how the makers react to the pleas.

 Happy Season 3: Release Date

At the moment, Netflix or Syfy haven’t spoken up about whether they intend to renew the show. Even though Syfy canceled the show, we can expect the flowing giant, Netflix, to pick up the series and give us the ending we deserve. We have to watch for the announcements.

What will be the plot of the Happy Season 3?

Since they need one more season for the ending as well as its continuation, the third season’s storyline ought to be made interesting for the viewers. 3 should we expect much more of BoPeep, Amanda, Happy, along with other personalities and less of Nick. Happy! Season 3 can emerge as a spin-off of Season 1.

Season 2 ended cryptically, and the fans want to understand what will happen after watching the psychotic and toxic plotline in the next season. On the other hand, half-way was dropped by the evaluation for the season compared to first. This was the reason the show got canceled.

The cast

If we get Happy Season 3, we can see the following cast:

  • Christopher Meloni as Nick Sax
  • Medina Senghore as Amanda Hansen
  • Patrick Fischler as “Smoothie” / “The Bunny
  • Patton Oswalt as the voice of Happy
  • Bryce Lorenzo as Hailey Louise Hansen
  • Jaimie Kelton as the voice of Bo Peep

nother season to make them travel through the same characters and vibe, not end up deep in a dark tunnel the makers can’t get them out.

