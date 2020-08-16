- Advertisement -

Syfy was so happy with, erm, Joyful! That the network revived the dark comedy for a second season before its season one finale aired.

Based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel, Happy! Follows tainted ex-cop turned hitman Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni) whose life is altered forever with an imaginary, relentlessly positive blue-winged horse called Happy (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

It enjoyed Syfy’s best series premiere because The Magicians with 1.71 million audiences and established a hit on social websites with over 212 million impressions during the opening episode.

With its very first season wrapped up in normally bonkers fashion, here.

Happy season 2 premiere: So when can we expect it?

Syfy has declared that season two will premiere on March 27, 2019 in the US.

Netflix launched the very first season globally a few months after its US premiere — there’s no place date on the streaming service for its followup, but when it follows a similar time-frame, viewers in the UK and elsewhere might not get new Happy till July 2019.

Fingers crossed that Netflix will up its match this year with new episodes the day after the US.

Happy season 2 plot: How did season 1 set it up?

Season 2 will be set during the Easter holiday (after the first season’s Christmas setting).

Season one ended with Nick tracking Very Bad Santa at his hideout to find down. Bad Santa is going to perform it to Nick’s daughter Hailey; however, she escapes while Nick chases down Really Poor Santa and kills him.

After reuniting with his daughter, Nick suffers a heart attack, resulting in rumors that he is actually dead. However, he’s lived and is reunited with Happy after Happy said goodbye to Hailey.

The post-credits scene also watched the crime boss Mr. Blue visited with his own nephew Mikey who breathes into Blue’s ear before perishing, meaning that the”Orcus” (demon, basically) which has been owning Mikey is currently owning Blue and it’s”hungry.”

Effectively the first season covered the whole of the graphic novel Joyful! Was based on and functioned as the origin story for Nick and Joyful’s further adventures. Co-creator Grant Morrison has talked before about how the graphic novel and also the TV show are”distinct beasts although they share a lot of the very same points.”

“I believe we really had to expand out that world and construct out mythology and add a whole lot of new characters.

The next season involves”the largest holiday re branding of time” and also a plot to”make Easter great again” courtesy of malevolent child-kidnapper Sunny Shine), and while Merry McCarthy is keen to pursue Shine again, Sax is reluctant to get back in the fray.