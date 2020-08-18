Hannibal Season 4: Is It Confirmed By Netflix For Next Fall Release?

- Advertisement -

The Hannibal of NBC might have been around the air as soon as 2015, but fans of the serial killer drama are still trusting another season of food and death is on the way. Based on the books by Thomas Harris and produced by Brian Fuller, before being canceled, the show ran for three seasons and developed. And now, the kinky offense series has gained a wider audience even after it had been inserted to Netflix in June.

- Advertisement -

Not to be confused with the movie of the same name, starring Anthony Hopkins in the title role (sequel to the Academy Award-winning Silence of the Lambs), as the charismatic psychiatrist (and undercover cannibal) of the Hannibal Center in Mads Mikkelsen. Performance Dr Hannibal Lecter Hugh Dinsy plays Will Graham, a troubled criminal profiler whose investigations and individual struggles become entangled with all the lifetime of the deadly doctor. The ensemble of the show also included Gillian Anderson and Lawrence Fishburne.

NETFLIX CONFIRM THE SEASONS

When Netflix verified that all three seasons of the show would begin streaming on its platform on June 5, it sparked speculation the long-awaited fourth period could be in play. Mikkelsen herself (who gained critical acclaim for translating the lecture) did the same on her Instagram.

Showrunner Brian Fuller, who is also behind the Pushing Decies and American Gods cult, has stated that the Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham story may continue on a different network or streaming assistance, telling Vulcher in 2015 that”NBC has canceled The series on NBC. It does not permit us to take the show anywhere else.

About The Characters

The series was originally conceived as a prequel to The Silence of the Lambs. Still, the writers always hoped they might eventually include a look by FBI agent Clarice Starling (even if MGM, who possesses the rights to the personality were, never agreed). CBS is operating on its project, Clarisse, which follows Starling in the events after her encounter with Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Would Netflix have such a renewed interest as Hannibal’s additional season gives a boost?