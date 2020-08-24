Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hanna Season 3 release date, every plot and cast details we know...
Hanna Season 3 release date, every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
In July 2020, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the Hanna for a season 3. This surprising move came when Season 2 had recently debuted on July 3, 2020. Amazon Prime usually takes a month or so before renewing a web series. Nonetheless, Fans are excited for the Season 3.

In the official statement, Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios commented

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” he told, “We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.”

Hanna Season 3 plot details and ‘what to expect next’ hinted by David Farr

Hanna is based on the original the 2011 film of the same name. This action drama web series follows a 15-year-old girl living with Erik, a rogue CIA agent. Erik was the caretaker of the Hanna in a CIA program, code name UTRAX, which experiments the children’s DNA in order to create super-soldiers. But Erik eventually grows affection toward Johanna, Hanna’s mother. He rescues baby Hanna and they flee. Now they are being hunted by the CIA.

If you haven’t watched the Season 2 yet, then beware ‘this part contains spoilers’

The ambitious Season 2 of the series expanded the show’s horizon. Hanna came to know about her fellow survivors from the experiments. She rescues them by putting her life in danger. She was helped by an unexpected enemy of her, Marissa.

Now she has formed an alliance, which includes Hanna, Clara, Kat and Marissa in order to bring Utrax to Justice. They are hiding and reuniting with their loved ones while getting ready for their final faceoff with Utrax.

David Farr returns as writer and executive producer.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” said Farr. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

Hanna Season 3 release date

There is no official release date for the Season 3. It is expected to follow the July release date of Season 2. Hopefully, If the production work gets started by the end of this year. We may expect it to arrive in early 2021, realistically in July.

