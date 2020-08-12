Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Info

- Advertisement -

“So… what now?” The open-ended finale of Hanna season 2 left everyone – including Hanna herself – with questions. Who would be the Pioneers? What will happen today that Hanna and Marissa are set to re-infiltrate Utrax? Will we see Clara?

Amazon has already confirmed that there’ll be a third season – hardly a surprise has given way well-liked season 2 was by both critics and audiences. It would have seemed a pity to waste all that personality growth (seriously: that saw Sandy coming?).

When is Hanna Season 3’s Release Date?

Amazon has revived the thriller for a third season, announcing the commission in July 2020.

Series creator David Farr said he was”absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season.”

He continued, “When we embark on this journey, I had in my mind a play that would excavate Hanna’s last, challenge her in entirely new approaches and answer the question: can she belong? I am genuinely grateful to NBCU and Amazon that we can continue this vision.

“I’m also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa to new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third action.”

What Will Happen In Hanna Season 3?

Season two left some loose threads to tie-off in a third season, with different unexpected character team-ups – and departures – in the closing minutes of this season finale.

Perhaps most chilling was the slow development of Utrax trainee Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) from a healthy, blond Brady Bunch-type to a bonafide, brain-washed killer – she is well set-up to play an integral villain in the season if she returns.

Hanna Season 3 Cast

We probably won’t see the yield of Clara (Yasmin Money Prince), the defected Utrax trainee. After season 2, she befriended Hanna, having been viewed reuniting with her birth-mother and setting off to get a new lifetime.

But, it seems confirmed that the remainder of the (surviving) season two personalities will reunite, such as Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), ex CIA representative Marissa Weigler (Good Omens celebrity Mireille Enos), and Utrax boss John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney).

Is There a Trailer For Hanna Season 3?

There’s no Hanna season but we will keep you posted.