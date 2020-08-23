Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot Has The Production Started?

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu season 4 part 2, Haikyuu is a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. It’s about the adventures of a boys’ high school volleyball team. Its storyline is practical and straightforward, covering each aspect of the gameplay with relevant emotions out of losses from giving up never to give up, to win, from solo drama to teamwork.

The series will induce you to binge-watch the season to know what happens next.

After releasing half of the fourth year and three seasons, Haikyuu is prepared to release its half of season-4 in 2020.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release Date

The fourth season of Haikyuu titled’Haikyū!! On The Top’ premiered on January 10, 2020. Later it was declared that the season would be divided into two parts. The second part of the year was scheduled to be released in July 2020. But manufacturing work stopped on account of the epidemic of Covid-19.

On July 13, 2020, Weekly Shonen Jump will include 25 episodes and announced that it would resume in October 2020. There are chances it can be delayed. If it doesn’t release in October 2020, it’ll arrive in 2021.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Cast

The next part will continue in the previous one. We are expecting the return of Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Rie Sugar as Mao Aihara, Seigo Yokota as Taketora Yamamoto, Toshiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita, Nobuyori Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ayumu Murase as Shouyou Hinata, Yuu Hayashi as Ryuunosuke Tanaka, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, and Ryouta Takeuchi as Wakatoshi Ushijima.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Expected Plot

Part 1 of Season 4 ended with the match between Inarizaki High and Karasuno High. It is expected that the piece will continue the game.

Karasuno High consists of players such as Kageyama and Hinata. Inarizaki High is no less than Karasuno High, and it’s the Miya brothers Osamu and Atsumu. The brothers have good chemistry on the court. Hinata is eager to compete with teams such as Inarizaki High and Date Tech.