Haikyuu season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Ajeet Kumar
Haikyuu is a Japanese Shonen manga series. It’s a sports comedy and is available on Netflix. This animation show premiere on 6 April 2014 to 21 September 2014 on MBS. First, start on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Season 4 falls on ten, and only half of this season is available till today. So the audience and fans are desperate to know about part two of this season.

Haikyuu Season 4, Part 2 Release Date:

Season 4 is essentially divided into two subparts. The first portion of this season falls on 10 January 2020. The fourth season is a sequel to the third season. The next part of season 4 is pending release and is presently facing delays due to the Corona pandemic. Now, an official date for component 2 is not accessible, but it’s confirmed that a 12 episodes part 2 will surely return. This will complete season 4.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Cast

The next part will last in the previous one. We’re anticipating the return of Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Rie Sugar as Mao Aihara, Seigo Yokota as Taketora Yamamoto, Toshiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita, Nobuyori Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ayumu Murase as Shouyou Hinata, Yuu Hayashi as Ryuunosuke Tanaka, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, and Ryouta Takeuchi as Wakatoshi Ushijima.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Expected Plot

Part 1 of Season 4 ended with all the matches between Karasuno High and Inarizaki High. It is expected that the part will continue the game.

Karasuno High includes gamers such as Hinata and Kageyama. Inarizaki High is not any less than Karasuno High. It has Atsumu and the Miya brothers Osamu. The brothers have good chemistry on the volleyball court. Hinata is excited to compete with all the teams like Date Tech and Inarizaki High.

