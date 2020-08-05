Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Cast And Know Here Expected Plot

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu season 4 part 2, Haikyuu is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. It’s about the adventures of a boys’ high school volleyball team. Its storyline is easy and effective. It covers each aspect of the gameplay with relevant emotions out of losses from giving up to never stop trying to win, from solo drama to teamwork. The show will compel you to binge-watch the entire season to know what happens next.

Haikyuu is prepared to release its half of season-4 in 2020, after releasing three seasons and a half of the fourth season.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release Date

All plans have been disrupted by the pandemic, although haikyuu Season 4 Part 2 was originally scheduled to release in July 2020. The release is postponed to ensure the security of everyone.

Part 2’s precise launch isn’t declared yet. But, surely, it will land. So we can anticipate Part 2 in September or October. The exact release date will be announced very shortly.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Cast

The next part will last from the preceding one. We’re anticipating the return of Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Rie Sugar as Mao Aihara, Seigo Yokota as Taketora Yamamoto, Toshiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita, Nobuyori Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ayumu Murase as Shouyou Hinata, Yuu Hayashi as Ryuunosuke Tanaka, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, and Ryouta Takeuchi as Wakatoshi Ushijima.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Expected Plot

Part 1 of Season 4 ended with all the games between Inarizaki High and Karasuno High. It is expected that the second part will last the game.

Karasuno High includes players like Kageyama and Hinata. Inarizaki High is less than Karasuno High; it’s Atsumu and the Miya brothers Osamu. The twin brothers have good chemistry on the court. Hinata is eager to compete with strong groups such as Date Tech and Inarizaki High.