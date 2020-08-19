Home TV Series Haikyuu season 4 Part 2: know the cast, plot and release date...
Haikyuu season 4 Part 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Haikyu!! is a Japanese manga series. This exciting show includes Comedy, Coming-of-age and Sports genres. The series was first aired on February 20, 2012. And the show was first premiered on JNN. The show was developed by Susumu Mitsunaka and Masako Satō and Wakana Okamura, Toshihiro Maeda, Fumi Morihiro, Keiichi Tomura, Shinya Shinozaki, Tomoyuki Saitō, Kozue Kaneniwa and Yū Honda was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Shōyō Hinata, Tetsurō Kuroo, Kei Tsukishima, Satori Tendō, Takanobu Aone and Rintarō Suna. The show has till now created four seasons. Season 1 was aired with 26 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on October 4 2015 with 26 episodes, season 3 on October 8 2016 with 10 episodes and finally season 4 on January 10 2020 with 2t episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated from 8.7/10 IMDb.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2 plot

There is no such plot details about the remaining episodes of the season 4 but for sure episode 14 will be in continuation after episode 13 of the season 4. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fourth season. As we know the series was first released on February 20, 2012 on JNN. Season 4 of the show premiered on January 10 2020 with 13 episodes but the actual season comprises of 15 episodes. The rest of the episodes are still on hold. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. The series has been already renewed for a season five. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

