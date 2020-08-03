Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

- Advertisement -

Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, Haikyuu is a manga series.

Haikyuu surfaced April 6, 2014, on MBS, also Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Since its launch, Haikyuu has been at the top of the rating chart and is one of the most popular animes.

Haikyuu: What Is The Show About?

Haikyuu is just one of its kind sports-manga. It provides the ideal combination of a play mixed with sport and humor. After watching the game of Volleyball for the first time, a student gets highly obsessed with the game. Hinata’s obsession with the sport makes him determined to become the country’s great Volleyball winner though being short. Adhering to this passion of his own, the sports Volleyball team is joined by him along with 5 of his pals. His recently formed team confronts a series of losses during the season.

But he is tethered to his vow to become the most significant Volleyball player ever. After entering high school, he unites. This school group gets the most critical player known to Volleyball’s entire world. The King of this Court and Hinata don’t get together at the Beginning as envisioned. But they form an alliance going ahead. Never imagined to become mates, Hinata and also the King Of The Court start their journey to become the most prominent team.

With an IMDb rating of 8.7/10, Haikyuu has been a smash hit. The Japanese anime was airing for four consecutive seasons with Season 4 broadcasting. 13 episodes from Season 4 have finished airing. And with each passing moment, the fans are growing desperate for Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14.

Therefore, let’s take a look at the release date, cast, and anticipated plot out of Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14

Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date

There isn’t any official announcement from the creators about the launch date of Haikyuu season-4. The first portion of the fourth season came to an end in April 2020. But the next half got delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s anticipated that 14 episodes of season 4 will release in the second week of July 2020.

Will There Be A Season 5?

Yes!!! Haikyuu is formally renewed for Season 5. However, the release date for Haikyuu Season 5 has not been revealed.