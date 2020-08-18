Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And News

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fortunately, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige did affirm Comic-Con that they’re functioning on Guardians 3, even if it is not one of the five movies. Additionally, to confirm the info, James Gunn responded, indicating the release. COVID-19 outbreak or coronavirus has affected filming, production, and release of many films around the world. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director, James Gunn lately revealed that the movie stays on schedule despite the pandemic. Read to find out more.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

James Gunn, manager of the initial two Guardians movies, was fired by Disney in July 2018 due to some of his controversial tweets previously. The principal cast of this movie showed their support for him and he had been rehired for the next film in March 2019.

Chris Pratt is set to return as Peter Quill/Star-Lord for the third movie. Zoe Saldana may also return as Gamora, though it is going to be 2014 Gamora until she joined the Guardians. That story arc pans out from the film will be interesting to see. Other cast members who back include Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula. Vin Diesel, who voices the character of Groot, and Bradley Cooper, who voices the character of Rocket, are also back for the next film.

Additionally, Chris Hemsworth has stated his interest in joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He’d joined their group in the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. Vin Diesel had confirmed that the third Guardian movie will join with Thor: Love and Thunder. So we can expect to visit Hemsworth creating an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date

The movie was initially assumed to begin filming in 2019 and release in 2020. But with all of the controversy surrounding the director, filming was postponed and it is set to begin in 2020 that was late. There has been no official release date announced for the movie yet, but we can expect it to release sometime in 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Plot

The story will certainly take a massive turn as the characters try to recuperate in the unfortunate or lucky (yet one might love to perceive) happens during’Avengers: Endgame.’ As stated previously, Gamora is quite likely to go contrary to the Star-Lord. A sequential MCU story leaker Roger Wardell, employing a known history, spilled some beans at a tweet in 2019 saying, “Rocket’s creator is that the High Evolutionary, Drax accounts for a huge surprise when he discovers his daughter is living. Rocket additionally receives a love interest in Lylla’s sort. Nebula and Star-Lord will develop into closer friends.” This is hard not to believe, given his tweets about Endgame before its release.

