Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Stories Started In Vol 1

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is still a long way away. However, writer/director James Gunn says that he hopes to wrap up the stories seeded at the trilogy’s start. Gunn’s now shooting The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros – a sequel to the similarly branded 2016 film, Suicide Squad, led by David Ayer – that places the deadline of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in a query. Marvel Studios that generates Guardians of the Galaxy is famously tight-lipped in their films, anxious to avoid spoilers, so not a lot is known about Gunn’s strategies for the protagonist.

The last audiences watched of the Guardians – at the end of Avengers: Endgame – they had been headed back to space to search for a Gamora (Zoe Saldana) from another deadline. It’s supposed that Saldana will return to tie up that story, along with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Karen Gillian’s Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. It’s also likely Pom Clementiff will reunite as Mantis. They may also be joined by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, last seen hitching a ride with the group near the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Gunn took some time from filming The Suicide Squad to answer some fan questions on Instagram. The manager has ever been as transparent as he can be when it comes to discussing the next episode from the Marvel Studios franchise, and this time is no exception. Replying to a question that asks if he’s planning more storylines to the Guardians after the next film, Gunn says, “If everything goes to plan it will wrap the tales I began in Guardians 1.”

There are still many questions to be answered in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, like the debut of Adam Warlock, a cosmic-powered being, teased in a post-credits scene at the end of Vol. 2. In addition, we know Gamora’s fate will be a major plot point, Gunn’s confessed he understood about the Endgame twist long before he began scripting the trilogy’s closing installment. But fans are only as eager to see the film explore the roots of Rocket’s tortured creation, or follow up on the decimation of Xandar, house of the Nova Corps, as teased from the opening minutes of Avengers: Infinity War.

Thanks to a former confirmation by Gunn, lovers now understand Thor: Love and Thunder, another standalone excursion for the God of Thunder, will probably be released before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. That could indicate a cameo for the team at the beginning of Thor’s solo adventure, assuming he’s still on their ship when the film starts. However, also, it might signify that the thunder god will probably be absent in the Guardians’ lives at that time that they return to the big screen. Meanwhile, fans might need to count on Gunn for updates on production as they happen.

