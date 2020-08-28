Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And At The Recent MTV Awards

- Advertisement -

At the recent MTV Awards, Chris Pratt Suggested that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3“Could take place in the past.” This little nugget of advice came after Avengers: Infinity War directors, the Russo Brothers, also stated the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be linear. However, James Gunn, manager of three Guardian films has definitively cleared the air. Repeating what he said in May, the director on Wednesday replied to a lover’s question and said, “It’ll be later.”

It will be after. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2018

Guardians 3 is scheduled to begin filming in January 2019, mere weeks after the last form of reshoots for Avengers 4 have been reasoned. Marvel continues to be holding off on any new advice regarding their slate following Avengers 4, billed as a’ssignificant decision’ to the MCU as we understand it by Disney chief Bob Iger since many of those characters’ fates are up in the air.

After Infinity War, the villainous Thanos’ murdered’ half the universe’s population, and half of the Avengers’ too, including several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Here is the thing, I think that it’s important not to forget whatever is possible from the MCU,” Anthony Russo recently told HuffPost, adding, “Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean… individuals become accustomed to time going linearly from the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily need to be the situation. There’s a whole lot of very inventive methods of in which the story can go from here.”

The following two films on Marvel’s slate – July’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and February 2019’s Captain Marvel – are both sets before the episode of Infinity War. Many fans think that these films will present the Quantum Realm, enabling characters previously considered dead to be revived. Coupled with set graphics from Avengers 4 and the dominant enthusiast concept, the film will involve time travel and alternate dimensions. It looks like death could be contested from the MCU.

An unofficial plot synopsis for Avengers 4 – the first of its kind – hinted as much. “A culmination of 22 interconnected movies, the fourth installment of this Avengers saga will entice audiences to witness the epic journey’s turning point. Our beloved heroes will understand how fragile that this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it,” it stated.

Infinity War recently became the fourth film to cross the $2 billion mark at the box office, after Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

