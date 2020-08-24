Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Director James Gunn Hints The Last Film In Series

- Advertisement -

Guardians of The Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has hinted at a possible exit from the Marvel Universe and has talked about Guardians of The Galaxy 3 being the final film in the franchise. The fans were included in a question and answer session held by the director. It was in this session that he revealed that perhaps Guardians of The Galaxy 3 might be his final film in the franchise.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Director James Gunn Hints At Last Film

James Gunn went on to explore things regarding his life and his movie as the question and answer around continued. At one instance, a fan asked him if he saw a chance of a fourth Guardians of The Galaxy movie in the making. Answering this question, James Gunn replied by saying that Guardians of The Galaxy 3 could be the last movie for him. He added that the film is presently working on possibly the previous one with the team thus indicating that the movie may be the last from the franchise.

But, James Gunn did include that he cannot be sure for sure and stated, “but you never know”. They are thus maintaining the hopes of fans. Guardians of The Galaxy 3 is one of the most expected Marvel films now. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see what the future holds for Peter Quill and his gang particularly following the episode of Endgame. The end sequence comprising the Guardians of The Galaxy with Thor raised many questions regarding what the future can look like for them.

In a meeting from 2018 with a news portal, James Gunn had said that Guardians of The Galaxy 3 may most likely be the last movie in the sequence. He added that the next Guardians of The Galaxy film will complete the story he has tried to inform throughout 3 films. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for the series and wish to see the results of the movie. James Gunn will also be on board with DC’s Suicide Squad, and lovers of the director are eager to watch yet another job taken up by him, according to a news portal.

