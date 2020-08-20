Home Entertainment Guardians of the Galaxy 3: All you want to know!!
As one of the first movies of Marvel’s Phase 4. The third volume in the widely popular series was expected to come out in 2020.

Drama and speculation increase the curiosity of fans the same thing happened with regard of James Gunn.

He was let go from the project in July 2018 with the uncovering of some controversial tweets from his past and Disney fired him from the project as a result.

Saying “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’

Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” the company said in a statement.

As it turns out James is now on board.

This was a reason for the delay of the movie.

Release Date

The most we can say is to expect the movie in 2022.

With the delay in black widow marvel’s first 4 phase movie. It is expected that Guardians of galaxy 3 can be released in 2022 or even 2023.

Plot

Director of the movie Gunn said that the film will serve as the “epic conclusion” to the story he began in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Also, dispelled any rumors that the film might be set before Infinity War. It can be decoded that the movie is set up after 3-4 years of the events of Guardians 2, as well as after the episode of Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel.

Also, James says that the movie will bring to an end the current “iteration” of the team.

Adding: “Who knows who will take up the mantle after that?”

For more updates stay tuned.

