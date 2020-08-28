Home Entertainment Guardian: The Lonely And Great God Season 2: Cast, Release Date, And...
Guardian: The Lonely And Great God Season 2: Cast, Release Date, And And Everything You Needed To Know!

By- Prabhakaran
Guardian: The Lonely and Good God or popularly Called Goblin is arguably among the favorite Korean Dramas Thus Far. The series, which released between 2016 and 2017, has been viewed throughout the world. Following this first year’s immense success, fans of this series were eager for a different season. This is what we know about the future of this renowned K-Drama so much:

Guardian: The Lonely and Fantastic God: Release Date

The series first released in South Korea on 2nd December 2016. The previous episode of Goblin released on 21st January 2017. Guardian is composed of famous drama author Kim-Eun-Sook who has written shows, such as Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, and Secret Garden. Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan, and Yoon Jong-ho would be the directors of this series.

What’s About The Series?

Goblin revolves around the story of Kim Shin (the Goblin), a cursed immortal thing residing for 939 decades. Kim was initially a military general throughout the Goryeo age, where he had been framed as a traitor and murdered. Following his departure, the almighty punished Kim Shin with immortality. The curse might be broken up by the bride of the Goblin, who’ll extract the sword out of Goblin’s chest and set him free.

The series stars Gong Yoo like Kim Shin, Kim Go-Eun as Ji Eun-Tak, Lee Dong-Wook as Grim Reaper, Yoo in-Na as Sunny, and York Sin-Jae as Yoo Deok-Hwa.

Guardian: The Lonely And Great God Season 2: Plot

Guardian: The Lonely And Great God Season 2

I was considering that the series release in 2016, another is extended due. Gong Yoo that performs with the Goblin, stated in an interview that he’s optimistic about another season saying, “Your’Guardian’ times aren’t over yet. I thought the play was finished. I am quite disconcerted.”

But after that interview, it had been announced that the series would not be returning for another season. Yoon tweeted 2017, stating, “Sad to say there’ll not be a Season 2 for (Goblin) to occur. Some stories are better to finish because it is.”

There go our hopes for a different season. Why don’t you rewatch series on DramaFever and get over the despair?

Prabhakaran

Also Read:   Trinkets Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Major Information For Fans.
