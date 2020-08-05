GTA Online content updates can be unique to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Read Here Latest Update.

- Advertisement -

Writer Take-Two Interactive has seemingly confirmed that sure upcoming GTA Online content updates can be unique to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

“For the Grand Theft Auto Online neighborhood, the journey will proceed in the next era with extra new updates, together with further content material unique to the brand new consoles and PC,” Take-Two famous throughout the latest earnings report.

Sadly, Take-Two didn’t increase on the specifics of this apparently unique upcoming content material, so we’re left to make a number of assumptions about what this implies based mostly on different data that Rockstar not too long ago revealed.

As an illustration, Rockstar famous that they’re engaged in some main new GTA Online updates that may embody vital content material additions comparable to new multiplayer heists. We’d suspect that such main content material updates will nonetheless be made accessible to PlayStation four and Xbox One gamers, however, Rockstar has not but specified their intentions relating to what sort of content material will ultimately be exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC players.