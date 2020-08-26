Greenleaf Season 6: Netflix Release Date Update Should The Fans Wait For The Last Season?

- Advertisement -

Greenleaf Season 6: It is an American drama series that premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network on June 21, 2016. Up to now, the series have published five episodes, and the fifth episode premiered in June 2020. Greenleaf is directed by Clement Virgo, who’s also among the producers of this series and is created by Craig Wright.

PREMISE

- Advertisement -

The series relies on the Greenleaf family who lies and hides a few scandalous secrets. The relatives include Lady Mae Greenleaf, Bishop James Greenleaf, and Grace Greenleaf, their daughter, who returned home after 20 years following the death of her sister.

The fifth season ended on August 11, 2020, and it’s disheartening to see the series end. However, was the season 5 the last season? Here is everything we know —

THE Last SEASON

In May 2020, when the renewal of the series for a fifth year has been announced, the series developers announced that this season would be the end of the show. The season finished unusually. It included a 1-hour special episode featuring our Greenleaf family’s interviews. The interview had the cast members answer some fan questions and show some behind the scenes drama that is worth a watch.

THERE WILL BE NO SEASON 6

The previous episode concluded on a note that was fine, finish this excellent series and wrap up of the mysteries at once. So we must gulp that Greenleaf has formally ended, and there shall be no season 6 of this sequence.

NETWORK UPDATE!

But this is not the end! In May 2020, OWN (The streaming system ) declared an untitled spin-off through a teaser onto a Twitter post. It reveals that we will be able to catch up with our characters of the Greenleaf family soon on display. It is arriving, although no information was dropped. On a loop, you can watch the series until further upgrades!