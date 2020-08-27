Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And And Details For The Upcoming Season

- Advertisement -

This animated series has devoted followers, but what are the odds of Gravity Falls Season 3? Gravity Falls is the brainchild of Alex Hirsch, who desired to make a cartoon that was a mix of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. The gorgeous twins who will soon become a summer adventure crossing various paranormal mysteries surrounding the town.

Gravity Falls has been famous for its animation, voice acting, with Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as Dipper and Mabel respectively, along with their writing. The show had a production stop/start approach to some degree, with episodes aired when they stopped rather than aired after. A mix of adventure and fantastic characters was seen about the likes of Steven Universe and Rick and Morty.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date

Gravity Falls Season 2 of Disney released on 1st August 2014, on the Disney Channel. After finishing 20 episodes, he finished with a one-hour final on February 15, 2016,’Werdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls’.

In terms of the new year, you should be aware that production Alex Hirsch had announced in 2015 the series could end with another season. He explained he wanted the show to finish with”a real conclusion for the characters.” Hirsch continued, he is open to continuing the narrative through particular episodes and graphic novels.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Plot

The story starts with the introduction of two 12-year-old cousins ​​who live in California and decide to spend their summer vacation in the town of”Gravity Falls”. This little town looks peaceful, but do not be fooled by the odd appearance. Both Mabel and Dipper discover there is something more to the story and that the city is riddled with supernatural elements. Initially, he thought the trip could be a waste of vacation.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast

Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)

Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal)

Grunkle Stan (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Soos Ramirez (voiced by Alex Hirsch)

Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)