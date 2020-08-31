Home Entertainment Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And About The Series
Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And About The Series

By- Badshah Dhiraj
It is an enigmatic animated Series which was all created by Alex Hirsch and was aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD. It started on June 15, 2012, also ran for two seasons whose final episode was aired on February 15, 2016. It’s a mingle of Twin Peaks and The Simpsons. This animated show garnered all of the love from the audiences that after having an uneven gap between the broadcasting of the seasons, they’d seen them wholeheartedly. Now lovers are hoping for a different mysterious season of the sequence. Let us learn more about it under.

Gravity Falls Season 3- Will It Be Coming?

Regrettably, the response for its renewal is a big no because, at the last episode of season 2 of this series, it’s founder Alex Hirsch has declared the season 2 as the past for this show and the episode Weirdmageddon 3: Get Back The Falls was the last time we saw our favourite animated twins around the show which was about an hour. The cancellation for the next season is entirely Alex’s conclusion, he doesn’t want to continue the show for long and just ended it on a transparent note.

Gravity Falls: About Series

The story circles around two twins Dipper and Mable Pines who went on with his uncle on a visit to enjoy their summer holiday, in a city called Gravity Falls that they predicted to become calm one but later in their predictions went wrong when they watched a few puzzled fishy things going on in the town where they decided to unleash the puzzle. In between their journey Dipper finds a secret book that assists them later.

Gravity Falls: Cast

  • Dipper Pines voice is given by Jason Ritter
  • Mabel Pines voice is given by Kristen Schaal
  • Grunkle Stan voice given by Alex Hirsch
  • Soos Ramirez voiced given by Alex Hirsch
  • Wendy Corduroy voice is given by Linda Cardellini
