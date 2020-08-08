Grand Tour season 5: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show The Grand Tour is a British TV series. This exciting show includes genres Motoring and Entertainment. The series was first aired on 18 November 2016. And the show was first premiered on Amazon Prime videos. The show was developed by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman and Chris Hale, Greg Vince, Richard Evans and Ronan Browne was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton. The show has till now created four seasons. Season 1 was aired with 13 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on 8 December 2017 with 11 episodes, season 3 on 18 January 2019 with 14 episodes and season 4 on 13 December 2019. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.7/10 from IMDb and 8.7/10 from TV.com.

Grand Tour season 5 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it.

Grand Tour season 5 plot

In the previous season of the show we saw that the team travelled to various exciting places. Till now there is no trailer to the season 5 of the series. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Grand Tour season 5 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fifth season. As we know the series was first released on 18 November 2016 on amazon prime videos. but for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. The Grand Tour season 5 is expected to be out in the year 2021. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.