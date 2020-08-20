Grace And Frankie Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Grace and Frankie has delighted viewers ever since it premiered Netflix in 2015. The humor series chronicles the sudden friendship of Grace and Frankie, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin respectively, who are brought together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other.

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the title characters, as well as Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, along with Baron Vaughn. It was announced in September 2019 the seventh season would conclude the series.

As reported by The Oprah Magazine, Fonda and Tomlin published a bittersweet joint statement to convey a mixture of gratitude and despair about the series end. Here Is What they had to say:

We are equally thrilled and heartbroken that’Grace & Frankie’ is going to probably be back for its seventh, however final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to cope with issues that have connected to our expansive generation. And their children, and surprisingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two older gals, Grace and Frankie, as far as most of the fans will, but we’ll still be around. We have outlasted so many things–just hope we don’t outlast Earth.

Here is what we know so far about the season of Grace and Frankie.

Release Date

As of right now, there’s no official release date for Grace and Frankie season 7. Generation had already begun on the new year when it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic before this season. That being said, it is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Plot

Series creator Marta Kauffman informed Good Housekeeping that season 7 will keep fans on their feet, stating:

I can’t say too much, but we are likely to be dealing with Robert, Sol, Grace, and Frankie in a manner that we haven’t seen before.

However, the show will continue to stick to its core values. Kauffman added:

You understand I hope that [the series ] inspires people to realize that simply because one phase of your life ends doesn’t imply that another one does not begin–and it may be better compared to the previous phases. I hope people recognize they are vibrant and sexual, and with a good woman friend, you can do anything.

Cast

The Oprah Magazine disclosed that the show’s seven major cast members could return for Grace and Frankie’s final season. That includes Jane Fonda as Grace, Lily Tomlin as Frankie, Sam Waterston as Sol, Martin Sheen as Robert, Baron Vaughn as Bud, Ethan Embry as Coyote, June Diane Raphael as Brianna, and Brooklyn Decker as Mallory.

Trailer

There’s currently no official trailer for season 7 of Grace and Frankie.