Grace And Frankie: Is The Series Going To Have Season 7?

Next year we’ll get to find the seventh and final collection of the most popular American comedy-drama, Grace and Frankie on Netflix. Many of us have enjoyed this Emmy-nominated series due to its interesting storyline and its renowned celebrities including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, and Sam Waterston, therefore the announcement that this will be the last season is bittersweet. The seventh season is likely to make the show the longest-running first Netflix series up to now.

The first season of Grace and Frankie expired in May 2015 and the seventh season was due to be released before this year but because of COVID-19 and some other flaws, it now seems like we won’t be seeing it until January 2021. At the moment, the sixth time is streaming on Netflix since it had been released earlier this year.

With the addition of this seventh year, consisting of 16 episodes, the show will run for 94 episodes, which makes Netflix’s longest-running first series to date.

Grace and Frankie has always had all of the elements you want to keep us glued to our screens whenever we see it. If the well-known actors are a little old for you, then other younger relatives come to the fore and they are just as intriguing.

Brooklyn Decker plays with Mallory Hanson, Ethan Embry plays Coyote Bergstein, June Diane Raphael is Brianna Hanson and Baron Vaughn is Bud Bergstein.

The show has won fans all over the way since it’s such an intriguing storyline — all revolving about Grace and Frankie, who have know each other for many years because of the long-standing friendship between their husbands.

In other words, until that long-standing friendship affects and the two guys come out and say they are gay and they wish to live as a couple. This leaves the girls to live their own life and though they’re very different, they discover they bond through this adversity.

Since Kauffman and Morris have said: “It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the struggles, in addition to the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the earliest show on Netflix.”