Home Technology Google’s Pixel 5 launch, what’s going on?
Technology

Google’s Pixel 5 launch, what’s going on?

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • The Pixel 5 release date is yet to be decided, but Google already announced the markets where it will be available later this year.
  • Google’s Pixel 5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, and parts of Europe.
  • Google confirmed India and Singapore aren’t going to get the phone.

Google did something different with the Pixel phones this year, and it’s all because of the novel coronavirus health crisis.

The Pixel 4a saw a three-month delay, and the handset will only reach consumers later this month.

That’s probably why Google also soft-launched two other Pixel phones the other day, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Also Read:   Malware Is a Contraction of Software

Google confirmed all the recent rumors that said it would have three new Pixels in stores this year,

including two Pixel 4a flavors and the Pixel 5.

COVID-19 pandemic aside, this wasn’t going to be the year of the Pixel 5.

Even the iPhone SE 2nd generation that Apple launched in May will run laps around the Pixel 5.

Then the OnePlus Nord happened, which is the worst imaginable blow to the Pixel 5.

Also Read:   Most Affordable Gas Grill Expert Grill 3

The OnePlus Nord gets the same 765 chip, but the rest of the specs list could outshine the Pixel 5.

Add to that the incredible price point, and the Nord is a much better budget mid-ranger than the Pixel 5, despite some of its compromises.

Also Read:   Google Is Fixing The Worst Thing About Chrome.

The good news for Google is that the Nord only sells in Europe and India, and the future Nord model that will target the US will rock a slightly slower Snapdragon platform.

The bad news is that an expensive Pixel 5 can’t compete against the Nord in these markets.

And it already looks like Google plans to ignore them when it comes to the Pixel 5.

You might want a brand new S20 this year, but you could end up settling for a Galaxy A71 instead.

The Nord can be a compromise solution.

The iPhone SE is the cheap iPhone 11-like device you’ve asked for.

Also Read:   Most Affordable Gas Grill Expert Grill 3
- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

Hannibal Season 4 Release Teased By Maker! Exclusive Potential Date Revealed!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Hannibal, an American terror tv series, is crafted by Bryan Fuller for NBC. This series is based on novels, Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal...
Read more

Startling videos catch the massive explosion that just rocked Beirut

Lifestyle Pooja Das -
Startling videos catch the massive exploison that just rocked Beirut. A huge explosion rocked the city of Beirut, Lebanon, on the day of August 4th.
Also Read:   Apple iPhone 12 Model's Specs And Prices Leaked
the...
Read more

Call of Duty Season 5 Roadmap Reveals Warzone Updates, Know More Information For You!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Whereas the revamped stadium will virtually actually develop into a hot spot, essentially the most thrilling upcoming addition to Warzone must be the brand...
Read more

Coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Fauci says there’s a ‘silver lining’

Corona Shipra Das -
Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s a small upside to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affects minority communities. We’re living in the midst...
Read more

WhatsApp just rolled out a feature every chat app needs

Technology Shipra Das -
WhatsApp fake news campaigns have been surging during the novel coronavirus pandemic, with disinformation about the COVID-19 origins and cures going viral. Facebook just rolled...
Read more

New software and all the features that Apple is incorporating this autumn

Technology Nitu Jha -
Now that public betas are rolling out as well, everybody having an iOS or iPadOS device can try out the new software and all...
Read more

Mirzapur season 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot: When is it out?

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Kaleen Bhaiya, yes our Pankaj Tripathi, has grabbed the interest of his performance in Mirzapur. Season 1 of the wen series was a hit...
Read more

iOS 14 beta 4 now available to download for developers

Technology Shipra Das -
Apple rolled out the iOS 14 beta 4 and iPadOS 14 beta 4 for developers on Tuesday. iOS 14 new features:
Also Read:   Netflix is adding 17 new displays
Home screen widgets, ...
Read more

Google’s Pixel 5 launch, what’s going on?

Technology Shipra Das -
The Pixel 5 release date is yet to be decided, but Google already announced the markets where it will be available later this...
Read more

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Demon Slayer is any other Japanese manga collection that's been adjusted into a group of a name. The e-book has been the fulfillment in...
Read more
© World Top Trend