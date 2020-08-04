Google’s Pixel 5 launch, what’s going on?

- Advertisement -

The Pixel 5 release date is yet to be decided, but Google already announced the markets where it will be available later this year.

Google’s Pixel 5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, and parts of Europe.

Google confirmed India and Singapore aren’t going to get the phone.

Google did something different with the Pixel phones this year, and it’s all because of the novel coronavirus health crisis.

The Pixel 4a saw a three-month delay, and the handset will only reach consumers later this month.

That’s probably why Google also soft-launched two other Pixel phones the other day, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Google confirmed all the recent rumors that said it would have three new Pixels in stores this year,

including two Pixel 4a flavors and the Pixel 5.

COVID-19 pandemic aside, this wasn’t going to be the year of the Pixel 5.

Even the iPhone SE 2nd generation that Apple launched in May will run laps around the Pixel 5.

Then the OnePlus Nord happened, which is the worst imaginable blow to the Pixel 5.

The OnePlus Nord gets the same 765 chip, but the rest of the specs list could outshine the Pixel 5.

Add to that the incredible price point, and the Nord is a much better budget mid-ranger than the Pixel 5, despite some of its compromises.

The good news for Google is that the Nord only sells in Europe and India, and the future Nord model that will target the US will rock a slightly slower Snapdragon platform.

The bad news is that an expensive Pixel 5 can’t compete against the Nord in these markets.

And it already looks like Google plans to ignore them when it comes to the Pixel 5.

You might want a brand new S20 this year, but you could end up settling for a Galaxy A71 instead.

The Nord can be a compromise solution.

The iPhone SE is the cheap iPhone 11-like device you’ve asked for.