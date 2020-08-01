- Advertisement -

Google updated its Camera program for Android 11 Beta.

as well as the code at the 7.5 version of the program shows additional attributes coming to the Pixel camera shortly.

Motion blur, sound zoom.

and flash intensity are all new additions to the Camera app’s code.

and some of these features will likely be enabled on the Pixel 5 after this year.

This year’s Pixel flagship will be a disappointing compromise.

and that is according to several leaks that said the Pixel 5 would operate on a mid-range 5G chip.

The Snapdragon 765G is exactly the exact same chip that powers the OnePlus Nord.

in addition to mid-range phones from LG, Samsung, Nokia, and many others.

The processor doesn’t have any fit for the 865 chip within most 2020 Android flagships.

also it has no prospect of competing contrary to the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 models. As I’ve explained lately.

the Nord seems to be a much better choice compared to the Pixel 5 right now.

considering what you get for your money.

But the Pixel 5 will have one advantage over most of its own Android competitions.

and that is the camera department.

The telephone is expected to deliver a better camera performance than its predecessors.

and also a new Google leak indicates some of the new camera tricks that are coming to the Pixel 5 and possibly other Pixel handsets this year.

The teardown reveals that Google intends to launch three mobiles this year.

including the Pixel 4a (Sunfish), Pixel 4a 5G (Bramble), and Pixel 5 (Redfin).

The Pixel 5 XL is not cited in the code, and there’s no internal name which would imply a Pixel 5 XL is in the making.

The Camera app suggests that Google is currently preparing the program for future hardware.

An internal code name known as”Lasagna” seems to be a placeholder name for a feature which will supply a”motion blur” effect.

By the looks of this, the feature could offer some bokeh-like effects on moving targets.

but it is uncertain how the feature will operate.

Google was working on the characteristic since before the Pixel 4.

but it never made it to the closing Pixel 4 Camera app.

The Camera program code also indicates an audio zoom is coming to future Pixel phones.

a feature that’s currently available on other smartphones.

The audio zoom mode will allow the mic to zoom towards a specific direction when recording zoomed-in video.

The feature might need specialized hardware, 9to5Google notes.

as empowering the function has no immediate impact on present devices. A characteristic called flash strength was also spotted in the code.

and its purpose is immediately apparent. As opposed to choosing between enabling and disabling the flash.

then you’ll have the ability to adjust its intensity for low light photography.

That is if the Night Sight mode isn’t enough.

Finally, the video-sharing feature of the Camera program will let you share videos on many different social networks.

such as Google programs, as well as many third-party providers.

However, Google is preparing the Camera app to support these additional modes and features soon.

The Pixel 4a mobiles should be unveiled next week, although the Pixel 5 will probably arrive at October.