Google Search is adding a brilliant new feature for TV junkies

Google Search

Google Search is adding a brilliant new featureGoogle Search is making it easier for TV viewers interested in pro sports matches and also in live TV articles to figure out what to watch next.

can also be giving sports lovers live TV choices and will now help users figure out how to tune into across many different services where a game they’re interested in might be available.

One of the wonderful problems to get for a TV junkie like me, as the players engaged in the so-called Streaming Wars

have lasted to multiple this season and that which has gotten an order of magnitude more aggressive, is that the job of figuring out

what to see whenever I have some free time entails sorting via an embarrassment of small-screen riches.

watchlist

There are loads of networks whose shows I enjoy, such as HBO, FX, and AMC, to say nothing of my watchlist of shows that spans streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Keeping track of what’s debuting in which, and what shows are rolling off in addition to investigating new titles that seem intriguing to you…

for a lot of people, it’s sort of a hit-or-miss thing.

We’re all extremely busy, and we rely on opportunity to let us know what we want to understand

trailer

We might stumble across a YouTube trailer alerting us into some new series that seems interesting.

Or a news post that makes us aware of some tidbit about a TV show we didn’t know about

The thing which would be good to have is some kind of TV Guide that spans each the streamers and stations we love.

Something that, thankfully, already exists, inside a ceremony, most of us are already utilizing regularly anyway —

Search

Google on Thursday announced an update to Search that shows users live TV options for a sports game they want to watch,

as well as how to tune into over many different services where the sport might be available. For instance, if you search for”Dodgers game,

” you will see all the usual Sport Day attributes like live scores,

top stories, and standings, but you’ll also see a new”Live ” button that shows the live TV choices in your region.

feature

For this new feature, Google is starting with MLB and NBA games and will be incorporating more leagues in the future.

As part of the same announcement, Google is also enlarging on the capacity

it gave consumers recently to find TV shows and movie recommendations in Search.

Starting this week, the search giant is enhancing this feature with the addition of carousels of live content from broadcast and cable providers.

Meaning that, when you hunt for items like”what things to see” on mobile, you’ll now find both live and streaming TV shows and movies.

Google Hunt’s”On TV

Google Hunt’s”On TV now” carousel shows you programming over multiple channels that are currently broadcasting,

and while”About TV after” reveals you recommendations for future programming.

“When you hunt for items like’what things to see’ or’good shows to watch’ on cellular, you’ll now have visibility to both streamings and live TV shows,

” Google explains in a blog article about Thursday’s statement.

“Whether you are searching for your favorite comedy series

or your favorite basketball staff, we want you to have all the information you want to enjoy TV nighttime.

We’re excited to keep adding more features that will assist you make simpler and better decisions about what to watch following.”