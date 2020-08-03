- Advertisement -

Google released a new Chrome extension that will tell you how websites “spy” on you.

Google, the company that is making money from ads tailored to your own preferences,

will eventually be more transparent about how advertisements work.

Google, the company that’s been involved with various privacy scandals

that demonstrated the publication ways it had been tracking your online activity

or your place to improve its ads, will tell you precisely how ad tech works. It’s not just coming out of the goodness of its heart.

Google still wants to make money from your anonymized data.

And I often clarified that the data-for-free-apps trade-off does make plenty of sense for several of Google’s class-leading apps.

But competing browsers that offer the user analytics concerning online advertisements and trackers,

as well as ad blockers which undermine Google’s bottom line, forced Google to rethink its ad-related policies.

In recent decades, Google announced and executed several steps meant to allow it to police the bad ads

that ruin the internet-browsing encounter, and the most recent move further match those efforts.

On the other hand, the Advertising Transparency Spotlight (ATS) comes as a Chrome add-on

that you would have to install from the Chrome Web Shop instead of become an integrated attribute.

The newest ATS add-on was built around an API called the”Ad Disclosure Schema” which allows advertisers to disclose how their advertisements work.

But, ATS will pull information from Google’s advertising initially, per ZDNet.

Google expects that additional advertisers will probably expose a comparable API/schema for their own system.

The ATS add-on will reveal the following information:

Detailed info about the ads on the web page, including the number of ads are on the webpage.

A listing of ad providers responsible for serving the ads on the page.

These companies serve advertisements or supply the advertising technology to help advertisements appear on this page.

A combination of several factors that decide which advertisement will be displayed on a webpage:

— Your demographics: May include age, gender, and other info (provided by you or inferred).

— Marketing Campaign: A trip to the advertiser’s website added you to some marketing campaign.

— Your location: General: Broad location, such as country or city.

— Your interests: Topics related to websites you have visited or interests you provided.

— Context: Issues shown to anybody who visits this page.

— Additional information: All additional explanations.

— Your place: Specific: Your particular site.

Google will even list companies in the advertising tech business

that deal with social media programs, web analytics, or tracking scripts.

Google provides links to each of these countries’ privacy policy,

in which you are going to have the ability to see what data they collect about you.

The ATS add-on will not allow you to take any actions against any of the companies, ads, or trackers located on the webpage.

It merely presents the information in a neatly organized format. If you not like something that you see,

you will either need to change browsers and install programs that can block trackers and ads.

Google did construct its ad blocker in Chrome, a software meant to police the ads that misbehave,

and declared that ads would not have the ability to absorb resources and drain battery life.

This past year, Google announced a new Privacy Sandbox. That’s intended to add a further layer of anonymity into the information that advertisers collect.

Ultimately, Google last week announced a fresh Trust Token API technology meant to replace third-party biscuits

later on, so the performance of some sites does not break once the cookies are gone.