Home Technology Google Pixel 5 Camera Features Leaked
TechnologyTop Stories

Google Pixel 5 Camera Features Leaked

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • A new Google leak lists three unreleased Pixel phones, including Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 4a 5G.
  • Google updated its Camera app for Android 11 Beta, and the code in the 7.5 version of the app reveals additional features coming to the Pixel camera in the near future.
  • Motion blur, audio zoom, and flash intensity are all new additions to the Camera app’s code, and some of these features will probably be enabled on the Pixel 5 later this year.

Google Pixel 5a shows up in AOSP alongside Pixel 4a 5G/Pixel 5

This year’s Pixel flagship will be a disappointing compromise, and that’s according to several leaks that said the Google Pixel 5 would run on a mid-range 5G processor. The Snapdragon 765G is the same chip that powers the OnePlus Nord, as well as mid-range phones from LG, Samsung, Nokia, and others. The processor will no match for the 865 chip inside most 2020 Android flagships, and it has no chance of competing against the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 models.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 5 Release Date, SoC, Camera, Price, Specifications & Features and Everything We Know So Far

Nord vs. Pixel 5

As I’ve explained recently, the Nord appears to be a much better choice than the Pixel 5 right now, considering what you get for your money. But the Pixel 5 does have one advantage over most of its Android rivals, and that’s the camera department. The phone is expected to deliver a better camera performance than its predecessors, and a new Google leak indicates some of the new camera tricks that are coming to the Pixel 5 and possibly other Pixel handsets this year.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 5 Release Date, SoC, Camera, Price, Specifications & Features and Everything We Know So Far

Google released the Camera 7.5 update to Android 11 Beta users and 9to5Google took the new code for a spin in search of gems. The teardown reveals that Google plans to release three phones this year, including the Pixel 4a (Sunfish), Pixel 4a 5G (Bramble), and Pixel 5 (Redfin). The Pixel 5 XL isn’t mentioned in the code, and there’s no internal name that would indicate a Pixel 5 XL is in the making.

Also Read:   Is Justice League 2 canceled?? Will we get a release date soon or not? Read to know all the details!

The Camera app indicates that Google is preparing the app for future hardware. An internal code name called “Lasagna” seems to be a placeholder name for a feature that will offer a “motion blur” effect. The Motion Blur mode might appear alongside other Google Camera modes, like Night Sight, Time Lapse, and Photo Sphere. From the looks of it, the feature could offer some bokeh-like effects on moving targets. But it’s unclear how the feature will work. Google has been working on the feature. Since before the Pixel 4, but it never made it to the final Pixel 4 Camera app.

Pixel 4 Camera App

The Camera app code also indicates that audio zoom is coming to future Pixel phones. A feature that’s already available on other smartphones. The audio zoom mode will allow the microphone to zoom in towards a specific direction when recording zoomed-in video. The feature might need specialized hardware, 9to5Google notes, as enabling the feature has no immediate effect on current devices.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 5: Leak Teases All-New Design: Leak By Leaker

A feature called flash intensity was also spotted in the code, and its purpose is immediately clear. Rather than choosing between enabling and disabling the flash, you’ll be able to adjust its intensity for low light photography. That is if the Night Sight mode isn’t enough.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy S20

Finally, the video-sharing feature of the Camera app will let you share videos on a variety of social networks. Including Google apps, as well as many third-party services.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

It’s unclear which features will be exclusive to the Pixel 5 and which features will make it to other Pixels. But Google is preparing the Camera app to support these additional modes and features in the near future.

The Pixel 4a phones should be unveiled next week, while the Pixel 5 will likely arrive in October.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Google Pixel 5 Camera Features Leaked

Technology Sweety Singh -
A new Google leak lists three unreleased Pixel phones, including Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 4a 5G. Google updated its Camera app...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And How Was Previous Season?

HBO Santosh Yadav -
A series that has set the stage on fire is Euphoria. The show made its debut last year, on HBO in June. Based on...
Read more

iPhone 12 : Delay Confirmed By Apple

Technology Sweety Singh -
The iPhone 12 release date was postponed officially to October, as Apple confirmed the rumors during its earnings call results on Thursday. Apple...
Read more

Doctor Who Season 13: Release, Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Tie your seatbelts to take off to get time-travelling travel once more because Doctor Who franchise is presently going to air the season of...
Read more

Could No Time To Die Be Bond’s Last Movie With An Aston Martin? Come To Know

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
In more than 50 years on the huge screen, the James Bond franchise has created more than its share of iconic items. From trendy...
Read more

Developer Confirms Free Playing Of Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Gaming Sweety Singh -
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries hasn’t shared any information about the multiplayer modes yet, but a huge leak reveals the multiplayer will be free-to-play. ...
Read more

You Season 3: When Will It Release? Will We See New Faces In The Season?

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
You, the psychological thriller series now on Netflix. It originally aired on Lifetime and was later released worldwide on Netflix. However, with restricted success on...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5: Do You Know Why The Upcoming Season Is Doubtful?

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
The Good Place followed Eleanor (Kristen Bell) as she ended up throughout everyday life. It's later discovered the group was quite"Terrible Place," the system...
Read more

How Italy has gone from being a global pariah to a model

Corona Ritu Verma -
When the coronavirus erupted in the West, Italy was the nightmarish epicentre. A place to avoid at all costs and shorthand at the United...
Read more

Is Virgin River Season 2 On Netflix? With Release Date And Storyline

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Based on the books by Robyn Carr, Netflix drama Virgin River tells the story of Mel Monroe, a girl who moves into a remote...
Read more
© World Top Trend