Google announced the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 earlier this month, and last weekend, live photographs of both mobiles were leaked on to the net.



In line with the leaker, the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 may feature a Snapdragon 765G chip, a plastic rear panel with a fingerprint sensor, and the exact same camera as the Pixel 4.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel will launch on September 30th, although a white variant of the Pixel 5 should start a bit later, probably in October.

Earlier this month, Google declared three Fortune Pixel phones,

one of which started last week. The Pixel 4a was initially expected to launch in the Google I/O developer conference in May.

Nonetheless, the company’s plans changed after the new coronavirus outbreak in the USA turned into a pandemic.

Three months afterwards, the Pixel 4a is available for purchase, but Google also verified the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 are coming this fall.

Google has yet to discuss any more information concerning both other phones coming out in 2020. As anticipated,

when it comes to layout, the two phones are virtually indistinguishable to the Pixel 4a that started last week.

According to the consumer (who has since deleted his post),

the Pixel 4a (5G) may feature a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM,

a plastic backside using a fingerprint scanner,

3,800mAh battery, and 12.2-megapixel rear camera,

along with also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Both are also said to have stereo speakers.

This lines up with a pole in 91mobiles last week in Google

which we got to see the design of the Pixel 5 via leaked renders.

The phone in those images looks the same as the phone in the photo above.

Rumours of the Pixel 5 having a midrange processor have been floating about for months,

which is the most recent escape to rear people rumours up.

The Pixel 4 shipped with a Snapdragon 855 chip this past year,

which means that Google’s 2020 flagship telephone will be less powerful than the device it introduced the preceding year.

This is especially problematic as Samsung just establishe the Galaxy Notice 20, which comes with a lightning-fast Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Google still has not announced a release date for its two 5G Pixel phones,

however, the Pixel 5 and also the Pixel 4a (5G) will be accessible on September 30th.

There will also apparently be a white Pixel 5, but Prosser says that it won’t be ready until October.