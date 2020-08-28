Home Entertainment Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, And Major Updates?
By- Alok Chand
What can we expect from Season 2 of Good Omens? What are the current updates? Here’s what we know about the cast, release date, and storyline of Good Omens Season 2.

Good Omens Season 2

Good Omens Season 2: Release Date

The lovers are eagerly awaiting the second season following the achievement of the first season. But neither Amazon nor the BBC has verified whether a second season will arrive. Neil Gaiman has voiced his desire to continue the story. However, being the show’s co-writer and manufacturer, he does not have much time to concentrate on the next season. Therefore it can be delayed for not minding the show.

But fans should not eliminate confidence and given the present situation, and we can expect to hear about Season two in 2021 as soon as you can. Gaiman has gone and come as to whether the show is likely to have another year, but at this stage, there is no official word one way or another. However, later in March 2019, just before the first show aired, Gaiman suggested there would be no other string after all.

What is Good Omens Season 2 around?

Good Omens is created by Neil Gaiman and based on the book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Directed by Douglas Mackinnon, the first season aired on Amazon Prime Video on May 31, 2019, also aired weekly on BBC Two in the United Kingdom from January 15 to February 19, 2020. The next season will continue to showcase Azirafle and Crowley’s friendship. In season 1 we watched Crowley forecast the next great war. If this occurs, these friends will attempt to prevent it.

Good Omens Season 2: Cast

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale
David Tennant as Crowley
Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer
Jon Hamm as Gabriel
Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young
Adria Arjona as Anathema Device
Michael McKean as Shadwell
Frances McDormand as the voice of God
Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy



