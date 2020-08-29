Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from Season 2 of Good Omens? What are the current updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date, and storyline of Good Omens Season two.

Reasonable Omens Season 2 Release Date:

Following the success of the season, the fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. But neither Amazon nor BBC has confirmed if the next season would arrive or not.

Neil Gaiman has expressed his desire to continue the story. But being a co-author and the creator of the series, he does not have a lot of time to focus on the next season. So this may be the delay for not renewing the show.

However, the fans should not eliminate hope, and considering the current scenario, we can expect to hear about season two in 2021 at the earliest.

Good Omens Season 2: Cast

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

David Tennant as Crowley

Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young

Adria Arjona as Anathema Device

Michael McKean as Shadwell

Frances McDormand as the voice of God

Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy

Good Omens Season 2 Expected Plot:

The second season will continue showcasing the friendship of Aziraphale and Crowley. In season 1 we saw that Crowley had called the next major war. If this happens, then these friends would undoubtedly try to stop it.

However, since the publication where the show is based didn’t have sequels, it’s hard to say about the plot. But we can anticipate the sequel book to explore the angels’ roots and delving within their pasts.