Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

Good Omens Season 2: It’s a miniseries created by Neil Gaiman and based on the book of the Identical title by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Directed by Douglas Mackinnon, the first season premiered on May 31, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video and aired weekly on BBC Two in the United Kingdom between January 15 and February 19, 2020.

The six-episode series generally received positive reviews. Even though the series was supposed to be a limited one, but the finale episode left us with lots of possibilities for the story to continue. However, will Good Omens Season two occur?

Here’s what we know so far about Good Omens Season two, for example, release date, cast, plot, and the most recent updates.

Good Omens Season 2: Release Date

The lovers are eagerly awaiting the second season following the achievement of this first season. But neither Amazon nor the BBC has verified whether another season will arrive. Neil Gaiman has voiced his desire to continue the narrative. However, being the series’s co-writer and producer, he doesn’t have a lot of time to focus on the next season. So it can be delayed for not renewing the series.

But fans should not eliminate hope and given the present scenario; we could expect to hear about Season two in 2021 when possible. Gaiman has gone and come to whether the series is likely to have a second season, but at this stage, there is not any official term one way or another. However, later in March 2019, just before the first show aired, Gaiman suggested there could be no additional string after all.

Good Omens Season 2: Cast

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

David Tennant as Crowley

Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young

Adria Arjona as Anathema Device

Michael McKean as Shadwell

Frances McDormand as the voice of God

Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy

Good Omens Season 2 Expected Plot:

The second season will keep on showcasing the friendship of Aziraphale and Crowley. In season 1 we found that Crowley had predicted that the upcoming big war. If this happens, then these friends would undoubtedly try to stop it.

However, because the book where the series is based did not have sequels, it is difficult to say about the plot. But we could anticipate the sequel novel to learn more about the origins of these angels and to delve in their pasts.