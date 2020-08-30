Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Detail Check Here

- Advertisement -

What can we anticipate from Season 2 of Good Omens? What are the recent updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date, and storyline of Good Omens Season two.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Date:

Following the success of the season, the lovers are eagerly waiting for the second season. However, neither Amazon nor BBC has verified if the second season would arrive or not.

Neil Gaiman has expressed his desire to keep the story. However, being a co-author as well as the inventor of the show, he does not have much time to focus on the second season. So this might be the delay for not yet renewing the series.

However, the fans shouldn’t lose confidence and considering the current situation; we could hope to hear about season two in 2021 at first.

Good Omens Season 2: Cast

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

David Tennant as Crowley

Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young

Adria Arjona as Anathema Device

Michael McKean as Shadwell

Frances McDormand as the voice of God

Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy

Good Omens Season 2 Expected Plot:

The next season will keep on showcasing the friendship of Aziraphale and Crowley. In season 1 we found that Crowley had predicted that the next major war. So if this occurs, then these buddies would undoubtedly try to stop it.

However, since the publication on which the show is based did not have sequels, it’s hard to say about the plot. But we can anticipate the sequel novel to explore the roots of the angels and delving in their pasts.