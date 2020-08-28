- Advertisement -

GOOD GIRLS season 4 is on the cards, and fans are eager to know what happens between Rio and Beth Boland. Can Beth abandon Dean to be with Rio?

Fantastic Girls season will be picking up the final few episodes of season three, which were cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBC series, which is also airing on Netflix, follows the story of three moms who start money laundering to make more cash. Fans are wondering if Beth (played by Christina Hendricks) will abandon her ex-husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) altogether and form a proper connection with Rio (Manny Montana).

Good Girls Season 4: The Rib- Tickling Dark Comedy Series Is Officially Renewed!

It’s time to rejoice as the show has officially been renewed for a fourth year already! The system has greenlighted another season, which means the girls will be back with their fair share of problems and escapades. This fantastic news came together with a social networking post that further affirmed the renewal information.

Good Girls Season 4: An Official Social Media Post Has Been Made! Have A Look.

The three girls who suddenly turned into the world of crime and money laundering and finds it insanely addictive. Before they could come from it, it was simply too late, and now the Good Girls aren’t that good anymore! What happens after this is a range of rib-tickling occasions. Have a peek at this Twitter post that’s confirming the arrival of season 4.

While the third season was cut short for tot he entire lockdown issue, we watched how Agent Donnegan is keeping close tabs on the girls and their motion following the entire crime fiasco where gang leader Rio is supposedly dead at Beth’s hands. Await the large spoiler ahead. Read all the given details below.

Good Girls Season 4: Rio Is Very Much Alive And The Girls Might Be In Grave Trouble. Here’s What We Know.

Additionally, Beth constantly feels isolated after Retta and Annie show their disagreement with her. However, the big twist that arrived at the end of the season, Rio, is very much alive. So, expect some harmful aftermath for the girls in the upcoming next season. Beth’s haunting past might come back and create harmful repercussions for her. That is something which will be found in the fourth season.