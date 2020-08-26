Good Girls Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And What are Good Girls about?

- Advertisement -

Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama tv series. Jenna Bans created the sequence. It premiered on NBC on 26 February 2018. Bans, Dean Parisot (who directed the pilot), and Jeannine Renshaw will be the executive producers. They made it to your Universal Television. It then disappeared on 16 February 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA, the third season was cut down to 11 events.

What are Good Girls about?

The series follows three suburban Michigan mothers, two of whom are sisters, who are having difficulty trying to make ends meet. And they’re tired of having everything taken away from them. So they decide to pull off an improbable heist by robbing a grocery store, just to discover that they’re in for more than they bargained. Their powerful robbery attracts the attention of the store manager. He recognizes one of the women, but for another reason altogether than simply the money.

Release Date

On 15 May 2020, the show was renewed for a fourth year. This news was declared in the official Twitter accounts of Great Girls. There is no statement of the official launch date of Good Girls Season 4. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Cast

We can assume that the whole main crew will come back for the show, Good Girls year. The cast will include, Christina Hendricks acting as Elizabeth, Mae Whitman behaving as Annie Marks, and Retta acting as Ruby Hill. Other cast members such as James Lesure, David Hornsby, June Squibb, Allison Tolman, Rob Heaps, Charlyne Yi, Jackie Cruz, and Sally Pressman will also be there.

Plot

No particular plot confirmation has been given out. The official storyline revolves around three mothers that are going through cash issues, and therefore to solve them they raid a grocery store. The action gets them into trouble since they determine they’re well recognized. The subsequent year’s plot will operate upon the preceding season, hopefully. The first few seasons have been channeled over Netflix for you to see. Catch up for a few hot gossip and suspense.