Good Girls Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Good Girls Season 4 is a American crime comedy-drama television series created by Jenna Bans that premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018. The show is executive produced by Bans, Dean Parisot (who headed the pilot), and Jeannine Renshaw for Universal Television.

Release Date

On May 7, 2018, NBC renewed the series for a second season, which premiered on March 3, 2019. On April 12, 2019, NBC renewed the show for its third period of 16 episodes, which triggered on February 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third season was cut to 11 episodes. On May 15, 2020, the series was renewed for a fourth year.

They also teased how they want to keep investigating how Beth is conflicted about Rio. Bans clarified: “We desire you [the audience] to feel as though Beth does, which is like,’Oh my God, I was sleeping with this guy and now he’s a murderer, what can I do?’

“Why do I have these feelings? He is sexy and he believes in me and gives me something my husband just can’t, which isn’t only sex but concerning excitement.” Krebs added: “The danger of Rio breaks up the monotony of her regular life, and so how do you stop that?”

Plot

The show follows three suburban Michigan moms, two of whom are sisters, that are having difficulty trying to make ends meet. They’re tired of having everything taken away from them so they decide to pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket, just to discover they’re in for more than they bargained. Their successful robbery brings the attention of the store manager after he recognizes one of those women, but for another reason altogether than simply the money.

Cast

Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth “Beth” Boland (née Marks)

Retta as Ruby Hill, Beth’s best friend

Mae Whitman as Annie Marks

Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill

Manny Montana as Christopher