Good Girls Season 4: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update

Good Girls is an American crime-comedy show that is made by Jenna Bans. It became very popular and was appreciated by the viewers in just a short span of time. After the success of the two seasons of the show, the third season was very well brought up. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the same was put to a halt after 11 episodes. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next season, i.e. Season 4 of the show. Here are some updates regarding the same.

RELEASE DATE

The show first premiered on February 26, 2018. The journey continued and they came up with two more seasons in the row. And finally, the fourth season was renewed on May 15, 2020. However the same, like the further episodes of the third season, was put on halt due to the pandemic. However, there hasn’t been any official release dates for season 4 of the show. If something comes up, we will let you know.

CAST

The lead cast of the fourth season remains the same. These include Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Manny Montana as Christopher, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland, Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill and Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marks. However, apart from these few new faces are also expected to be seen.

PLOT

The plot of the series follows showing three moms who are bored about their daily life and decides to do something different. This ‘different’ turns out to be very much different. They decide to rob a grocery shop. However, things turn out to be going out of the lane when the shop owner recognizes one of the moms. The overall plot after that is full fo comedy and obvious more crimes to cover up the facts.

The next season of the show is expected to be more interesting and will also reveal out mysteries.

TRAILER

There hasn’t been a trailer out yet for the next season. We will keep you all updated if something of interest comes up.