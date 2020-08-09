Home TV Series Netflix Good girls season 4: know the cast, plot and release date of...
Good girls season 4: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Good Girls is an American TV series. This exciting show includes Comedy-drama and Crime drama genres. The series was first aired on February 26, 2018. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Jenna Bans and Jenna Bans, Dean Parisot, Jeannine Renshaw, Bill Krebs and Mark Wilding was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. The show has till now created three seasons. Season 1 was aired with 10 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on March 3, 2019 with 13 episodes and season 3 on February 16, 2020 with 11 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 7.9/10 from IMDb and 87% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Good girls season 4 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. we do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth, Retta as Ruby Hill and Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Manny Montana as Christopher and Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland.

Good girls season 4 plot

Good girls is a beautiful story about three mothers who are now bored with their lives and are now willing to do something interesting. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Good girls season 4 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fourth season. As we know the series was first released on February 26, 2018 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.

