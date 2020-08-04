Home TV Series Netflix Good Girls Season 4 Had Been Confirmed By Nbc Much To The...
TV SeriesNetflix

Good Girls Season 4 Had Been Confirmed By Nbc Much To The Delight Of Fans.

By- Santosh Yadav
GOOD GIRLS season 4 was confirmed by NBC much to the delight of fans. But will there be romance in the new show between Beth and Rio?

Fantastic Girls fans were thrilled when the series returned to UK Netflix last week with more from Beth Boland (played by Christina Hendricks) since Rio (Manny Montana) returned from the dead. Now the show’s creator has teased there will be some more love when the show returns for season four – here’s what you need to know.

Will Rio and Beth rekindle their romance?

Fans of Good Girls will know how there has always been plenty of chemistry between Beth and Rio from the series.

Since Beth and her friends found themselves engaged in the area of crime, Rio became a part of their lives.

However, his relationship with Beth has become the closest within the 3 seasons thus far.

This has grown to flirtation over the season as Rio has a habit of turning up at Beth’s house suddenly.

This came to a head as the pair began an unfortunate fling, but when Beth shot at Rio and left him for dead, it seemed there was no coming back.

As predicted, in season three, their relationship went from bad to worse.

Viewers left off with the pair in season three with Beth, Ruby Hill (Retta), and Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) intending to kill him.

It feels as their future has teased on the show like that might not go according to plan.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner executive producer Bill Krebs and Jenna Bans teased what’s next for the group.

They revealed how they had been likely a change of pace after the duo was at every plotting each other’s deaths all season.

Actually, in this season’s final five episodes, they went to take them in a new direction, but the series was cut short by the outbreak of.

Bans stated: “They’ve been in each other’s throats for 11 episodes. The five were going to take us in a direction that was new.

“We’re going to, and will in the opening of season four, throw them into placing that adversarial weaponry aside and needing to begrudgingly work together in a way which they haven’t before.

“That chemistry is not something that could be snuffed out, so it brings up all that fantastic stuff, functioning in such close proximity.

“That is something we’re actually excited about jumping into in year four and something we’re sad we did not get to show the lovers in year three, but it is all still coming.

“You do not go from having the hottest sex of your own life to needing someone dead without conflicted feelings.”

They also teased they would like to keep exploring Beth is really conflicted about Rio.

Bans clarified: “We want you [the audience] to feel as though Beth does, that can be like,’Oh my God, I had been sleeping with this man and now he’s a murderer, what do I do?’

“Why do I still have these feelings? He’s really sexy, and he believes in me and gives me something my husband simply can’t, which isn’t just sex but concerning excitement.”

Krebs added: “The threat of Rio breaks up the monotony of her everyday life, and so how do you stop that?”

Santosh Yadav

