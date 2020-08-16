- Advertisement -

The story line up suggests three moms plan a community grocery maintain heist to break out their economic crisis. It is a witty, whole of comedy and suspense series.

Season 1 aired on February 26, 2018, collectively with 10 episodes. Season 2 aired on March 3, 2019, having 13 episodes. NBC renewed the third season with 16 episodes, but due to COVID-19, it turned into given lessen proper all of the manner right all the way down to 11 episodes. The last episode aired on May 3, 2020.

All the episodes have a taking walks time of 41-40 4 mins. The series turned into given an 87% evaluation on Rotten Tomatoes and held an IMDb fee of 7.9.

The series left the traffic everywhere in the globe at the threshold of their seats, clutching their pearls and looking for what else the one’s moms can do.

Good Girls season 3 cast

The strong of the Good Girls has three essential characters. Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth (Beth) Boland, a mother of four and a husband who cheated on her. Retta as Ruby Hill Beth’s quality buddy and a waitress. And Mae Whitman, as Annie Marks later becomes Ben, who is Beth’s extra younger sister.

Good Girls season 3 plot

The second season ends, leaving the three moms in certainly considered one among a type of weird positions. The new season brings twists and turns and tries to provide answers for the last season.

In the third season Annie, Beth, and Ruby are going deeper into the crime and earnings more bond among each other. Will the moms make it this time? Catch up with the third season to get answers.

Good Girls season 3 Release date

The first episode premiered on February 16, 2020, and the last episode aired on May 3, 2020. The first seasons are available on Netflix.