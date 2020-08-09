Home TV Series Good Girls Season 3: All you want to know Plot, Cast, Release...
Good Girls Season 3: All you want to know Plot, Cast, Release Date

By- Akanksha
A dark comedy series created by Jenna Bans that premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018.

Plot

The series follows three suburban Michigan women, two sisters and their best friend.
They are tired of having everything taken away from them, so they decide to break the rules and pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket.

They didn’t know then that this heist will be much more.

Their successful robbery attracts the attention of the store manager after he recognizes one of the women, but for a different reason altogether than just the money.

Cast

The Good Girls has 3 lead characters. Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth (Beth) Boland, a mom of 4 and a husband who cheated on her. Retta as Ruby Hill Beth’s fine pal and a waitress. And Mae Whitman, as Annie Marks later turns into Ben, who’s Beth’s more youthful sister.

Release Date

Premiered on February 16, 2020 season 3 was supposed to be of 16 episodes.
But due to the ongoing condition of COVID-19, season 3 was in between cut short to 11 episodes. The last episode was aired on May 3, 2020.

Soon after this series was renewed for season4.

Also Read:   Good girls Season 3: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
Also Read:   Good Girls is come back for an Explosive Third season
