Good Girls Is On Netflix Now And One Of The Most Popular Characters Is Rio. Will Rio Betray Beth In Season 4?

Good Girls was picked up by Netflix, and the show follows a group of mothers who combine the area of money laundering. The ladies have many run-ins using their arch-nemesis and criminal, Rio (played with Manny Montana). Fans are wondering if Rio will betray Beth (Christina Hendricks) in season four, and Montana has opened up about their relationship.

Will Rio betray Beth in season 4?

The offense comedy-drama series initially aired on NBC, but enthusiasts in the UK have managed to catch up on Netflix.

The series has been renewed for a fourth season, and fans are waiting to find out what happens between Beth and Rio.

Season three saw for what happened to him at the conclusion of year 19, Rio attempt to get revenge – if Beth double-crossed him and shot at him.

In the last episode of season three, Beth, Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman) were waiting for an upgrade on Rio’s fate.

Rio had discovered about Beth’s creation of bills, and he forces Beth to give a cut to him.

Of the furniture was later stolen by him out of her home when she strove to keep some of the money for himself.

The mothers become fed up with the manipulation tactics of Rio, and they decided to hire a hitman to kill him.

Rio yields and says he wants in on her spa business, although at the close of the year, the women believe the hitman they hired had killed Rio.

Fans are wondering whether Rio will eventually get one.

Montana talked to Hollywood about Rio’s relationship with Beth.

He explained: “The writers are doing such a great job this season, they do it in a way that we have to keep on working together – me and my arch-nemesis.”

Bearing this in mind, fans are likely to see more of a relationship-building between Rio and Beth.

His personality isn’t likely to be killed off because his relationship with Beth is one of the most important areas of the set.

In actuality, fans could see their connection work together and take a turn, in which they could learn to get together.

Their constant fights make for good TV, and fans are obsessing over whether Rio will be murdered.

Speaking about what makes the show so powerful, Montana explained: “I really fell we have so much diversity.

“But the major thing is I think we’re so relatable because it puts you in the position of what you’d do in that circumstance.

“Everybody else has had their back against the wall, and you also find a means out of it… and I feel as individuals relate to that. It’s a dose of reality with just a little bit of fantasy.”

Fans have their own notions about Rio’s function in the show and his relationship with Beth.

Watery01 explained: “There is a mutual fascination, and he challenges her and thinks she can be someone in the criminal domain, yet he’s not healthy for her.

“Not just because he is a criminal, but he manipulates her, and encourages her to grow (as a criminal) when it benefits him, but he does not want her to become the boss of him or have leverage on him- so not as an equivalent.”

Another fan said viewers shouldn’t try to”normalize” his relationship with Beth, and they desired to see more of the”bad boy- good girl” theme.

VWD101 said: “GG must continue with the slow burn along with their intriguing dynamic. We need more Rio in season three at least on par with all the other males.

“I need them to shoot’brio’ on a snail’s pace to something real. Quoting another poster that I can see them function as Bonnie and Clyde type couple that people root for.”

Fans think Rio would have killed Beth when he wanted her dead, so they believe he must have feelings for her.