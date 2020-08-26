Gone Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Check Here

- Advertisement -

Gone is a very popular series, and after a splendid first season, it looks like that it is going to return for its second season. The show follows Kit”Kick” Lannigan who lived a childhood abduction and can be rescued by FBI Agent Frank Novak. Kick grows up while training in martial arts and using firearms. Novak attempts to convince her into joining a special task force that he creates expressly to handle cases and missing people.

Matt Lopez created the series, and NBC Universal International Studios produce it. It’s based on Chelsea Cain’s novel named, One Kick. The show’s first season had 12 episodes and is expected the next season will have exactly the same number of attacks. We are currently hoping to get some news soon, however, although we don’t have a confirmation yet.

Gone Season 2- Release Date

So far, the shoe producation hadn’t specified any release date of season 2 of this series apart from the prevailing pandemic had generated several hindrances in the show’s production. For releasing its period 2 date, the lovers have to await the show makers still. The first season had 12 episodes to see whose episode aired off on 12 February 2018.

Cast:

Chris Noth as FBI Agent Frank Novak

Leven Rambin as Kit “Kick” Lannigan:

Danny Pino as John Bishop

Andy Mientus as James Finley

Tracie Thoms as FBI Agent Maya Kennedy

The show has a score of 7.1 on IMDB, which is fairly decent, and I think it is a show worth giving a shot.

Gone- About Series

The Gone series revolves around a tiny kid named Kick who had been kidnapped earlier in youth but fortunately was saved by Frank Novak, an FBI agent who requested her to learn martial arts right from childhood, After a few season of her climbing period she became the Very Best in martial arts and now was insisted by FBI agent Frank to join a special task force which mainly works on cases for rescuing people who are kidnapped or announced missing.

The show gained a total of 7.1 out of 10 in terms of rating. The first season created some cliffhangers, and the fans are demanding it another season, for clearing them. Let’s hope we get to hear about another season of Gone.