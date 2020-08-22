Home Hollywood Godzilla vs Kong: Release Date, Plot, Cast and more!
HollywoodMovies

Godzilla vs Kong: Release Date, Plot, Cast and more!

By- Akanksha
GODZILLA VS KONG will be released in May 21, 2021.

The earlier movie was scheduled to release in November 2020 but now rescheduled to May 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godzilla vs Kong is forthcoming American monster film and is the fourth film in legendary’s Monster verse.

It is a sequel to Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the monsters.

The film is also the 36th film in Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in King Kong franchise and the fourth film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio.

Directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Brian Rogers.

Cast

Staring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Damián Bichir.

This project was announced in October 2015 when legendary showed interest in shared cinematic universe between Godzilla and Kong.

On March 2017 all the writers and screenwriters were assembled and on May 17 Wingard was announced as director.

Wingard in July 2017 spoke about the outline created stating “we’re going in very great detail through all the characters, the arcs they have, how they relate to one another, most importantly how they relate to them or reflect them.” The earlier movie was scheduled to release in November 2020 but now rescheduled to May 21, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Release Date

The filming or principal photography began on November 12, 2018 in Hawaii and Australia and in June 2020, Tom Holkenborg was announced as the film’s composer.

Godzilla vs Kong is scheduled to be released in the united states on May 21, 2021, in 2D, 3D, and IMAX. It will be distributed by the Warner Bros. Pictures, except in Japan where it will be distributed by Toho.

The story is written by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty, Zach Shields. Rossio stated:

Godzilla vs. Kong was my first experience running a writer’s room, and it was fantastic. It was a blast reading samples, meeting different writers, and crafting a story in a group setting.

It felt similar to animation, where the film is happening up on the walls, and the end result is better than anyone person could accomplish on their own”

Akanksha

