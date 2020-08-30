Home Movies Godzilla VS. Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates
Godzilla VS. Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

Godzilla VS Kong is going to be the next huge installment from the Universal Studios Monster verse. Following the unprecedented success of Marvel Cinematic Universes, Movie Franchise Universe has become the next big thing in Mainstream Box Office. This will be an epic crossover involving the critters King Kong and Godzilla, the king of Monster. They will confront each other and also this face off will be something which would be worth watching.

Warner Bros is eyeing something big by taking this next big step toward creating shared monster universes. However, we can not be sure of anything after what happened to DCEU. It’s all very tricky at the end of the day.

Expected Release Date

It is clear that Covid-19 interrupts the entire movie business, and present projects are facing delays are impending. The same scenario is dealt with Godzilla vs. Kong as the flick was likely projected for this autumn’s release. But because of certain circumstances that lead to a sudden halt of manufacturing phases, it will not let the release stick to its program.

The projected launch date of this flick is November 2020, but it appears like it won’t happen. Filmmakers are currently looking for a suitable 2021 release when the motion in favor of production stages. Shortly it’ll be official that flick will not launch this autumn and pushed farther to next year.

Godzilla vs. Kong Cast and Crew

The film has an ensemble cast with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi, reprising their roles since Madison Russell, Dr. Mark Russell, and Dr. Illena Chen. Additionally, it includes Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir Julian Dennison. The narrative is by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty, and Zack Shields from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Music is by Tom Holkenborg with Ben Seresin as the cinematographer and Josh Schaeffer as editor.

Godzilla VS Kong: What is the plotline?

The official synopsis of the Film by Legendary and Warner Bros says that:

“At a time when creatures walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future places Godzilla and Kong to a collision course most forces of nature on the planet collide in a battle for the ages. Dangerous embarks on a dangerous assignment into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans sources. An individual conspiracy threatens to wipe the animals, both good and bad, from Earth’s face forever.”

We will see the two strongest forces of nature in the world struggling on Earth in a battle for the ages.

